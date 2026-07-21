Panchkula: Burglars lock retired couple in room;decamp with gold and cash

Panchkula A retired bank employee and his wife were allegedly locked inside their room by three burglars who broke into their house in Sector 12 in the early hours of Monday and decamped with gold and silver ornaments, a laptop, cash, and other valuables.

The intruders thoroughly ransacked the house, tearing through almirahs before fleeing with a gold chain, two silver glasses, a laptop, cash, and other valuables. (HT FILE)

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According to the complaint submitted to the Sector 2 police post, complainant Dalip Katyal stated that he and his wife were asleep when they heard suspicious noises around 2:30 AM. When they tried to step out, they found that both room doors had been locked from the outside to prevent them from raising an alarm.

The burglars were captured on CCTV cameras entering the house, with one of them seen carrying an iron rod. Although the trio had covered their faces with cloth, the face of one suspect was briefly visible while he was adjusting his covering.

The intruders thoroughly ransacked the house, tearing through almirahs before fleeing with a gold chain, two silver glasses, a laptop, cash, and other valuables.

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{{^usCountry}} Trapped inside, the couple later contacted a private security agency, whose personnel reached the spot and unlocked the doors. A formal complaint was submitted to the police on Monday morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trapped inside, the couple later contacted a private security agency, whose personnel reached the spot and unlocked the doors. A formal complaint was submitted to the police on Monday morning. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said a forensic team visited the scene, collected evidence and CCTV footage, and an FIR under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was being registered.

Meanwhile, Rakesh Aggarwal, a member of the Panchkula Vikas Manch, questioned the effectiveness of night patrolling by the Panchkula Police and expressed concern over the safety of senior citizens in the city.