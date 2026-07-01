Panchkula: Cash, jewellery stolen from parked car outside Nada Sahib Gurdwara

Gold jewellery and cash worth around ₹2 lakh were allegedly stolen from a car parked near Nada Sahib Gurdwara in Panchkula on Monday.

The purse reportedly contained ₹4,000 cash, a gold mangalsutra, three pairs of gold earrings and other personal belongings, estimated to be worth around ₹2 lakh. (HT File)

According to the FIR registered at Chandimandir police station under Sections 305 and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), complainant Nirmal Singh, a resident of Sector 19, Chandigarh, visited Nada Sahib Gurdwara with his family on Monday evening to pay obeisance. Since the gurdwara parking area was full, he parked his car along the roadside with other vehicles around 6.30 pm.

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After returning from the gurdwara, the family found that the car’s rear left-side window had been smashed. Further checking revealed that a purse belonging to the complainant’s wife, kept on the rear seat, was missing. The purse reportedly contained ₹4,000 cash, a gold mangalsutra, three pairs of gold earrings and other personal belongings, estimated to be worth around ₹2 lakh. ”Police have launched a probe and are examining CCTV footage from the area”, said an official.