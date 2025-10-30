Panchkula: Chased for taped number plate, biker fined ₹39k for 9 violations

A motorcyclist, blatantly flouting several traffic rules, tried to give the police the slip on Wednesday, but was caught after a brief chase and fined a staggering ₹39,000.

City Traffic SHO Varinder Kumar said he was in his police vehicle when he observed a youth riding a motorcycle from Old Panchkula towards Tank Chowk.

The rider had deliberately concealed his motorcycle’s number plate with black tape. When police attempted to stop him, he sped off.

SHO Kumar then chased the motorcyclist and also passed the information to traffic cops. The rider was eventually forced to stop at a red light, but again tried to escape. He was eventually caught near Tank Chowk.

During the inspection, the rider, identified as a resident of Dera Guru village, Kalka, was found violating as many as nine traffic rules.

He was driving without a licence, inviting a ₹5,000 fine, without pollution certificate ( ₹10,000 fine), without registration certificate ( ₹5,000), without third party insurance ( ₹2,000), without high-security registration plate ( ₹500) and without safety accessories ( ₹500).

Police also slapped a fine of ₹5,000 for dangerous driving, ₹10, 000 for using a pressure horn and ₹1,000 for the pillion rider not wearing a helmet. The motorcycle was subsequently impounded on the spot.

In a similar action, the riders of two Royal Enfield motorcycles were fined ₹32,000 each in Vikas Nagar for using modified silencers.

Additionally, near Satluj Public School, a drive against private vehicles ferrying schoolchildren without proper safety standards resulted in fines of ₹22,500 and ₹3,000 for two vehicles, with one vehicle being impounded on the spot. The schoolchildren were moved to another vehicle under the supervision of the traffic personnel and sent home, ensuring that the incident did not negatively impact their mental state, said police.