Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula cholera death: Probe panel rules out medical negligence
chandigarh news

Panchkula cholera death: Probe panel rules out medical negligence

On July 14, Arpit had died of cholera after drinking contaminated water at Abheypur village; alleging negligence by doctors, his father had complained that they discharged his son though he hadn’t fully recovered and asked them to visit the OPD
By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:58 AM IST
The civil surgeon has issued an advisory that all mild cholera patients approaching the civil hospital’s emergency wing must be admitted before being referred to the OPD. (HT File Photo)

Probing into the death of a nine-year-old boy due to cholera, a special inquiry committee has ruled out medical negligence in the case.

However, the civil surgeon has issued an advisory that all mild cholera patients approaching the Civil Hospital’s emergency wing must be admitted before being referred to the OPD.

On July 14, Arpit had died of cholera after drinking contaminated water at Abheypur village. Alleging negligence by doctors, his father, Anil Kumar, had complained that they discharged his son though he hadn’t fully recovered and asked them to visit the OPD.

Two days later, Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta had directed the civil surgeon to mark an inquiry and file a report.

“The committee submitted its report on July 20. In the report, the doctors concerned have denied discharging the patient and said it was the father who insisted on it. Therefore, they advised them to visit the OPD. There, the family was asked to give the child ORS and report to the hospital if his condition worsened,” Dr Mukta Kumar, civil surgeon, Panchkula, said.

Stating that no one was at fault, but it was a learning experience, Dr Kumar said an advisory had been issued making short stay mandatory for all mild cases reaching emergency. Earlier, such cases were only kept under observation. Now, they need to be discharged by a doctor.

Dr Mankirat Kaur, spokesperson for the civil surgeon, said all patients, irrespective of the severity of illness, will be seen by specialists.

