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Panchkula: Congress alleges over 8,500 duplicate votes in MC electoral roll

Rajya Sabha member and All India Congress Committee general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that a detailed analysis of the electoral rolls revealed that 8,543 voters are listed twice, resulting in 17,086 duplicate entries across 20 MC wards

Published on: May 07, 2026 03:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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The Haryana Congress on Wednesday alleged that there were over 8,500 duplicate voters in the electoral roll released for the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) elections, scheduled to be held on May 10.

Raising concerns over the credibility of the electoral process, Surjewala said elections based on such flawed voter lists cast serious doubt on fairness and transparency. (HT Photo)

The Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Rao Nerendra Singh, while addressing a press conference at the HPCC headquarters in Chandigarh, claimed “duplication of votes” and termed it a “direct attack on democracy”.

While accusing the BJP of orchestrating a “vote theft conspiracy”, Singh alleged that such practices by BJP, earlier seen in other states, are now being repeated in Panchkula. He alleged that the “manipulation” reflects the ruling party’s “blind hunger for power” and lack of accountability.

Rajya Sabha member and All India Congress Committee general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that a detailed analysis of the electoral rolls revealed that 8,543 voters are listed twice, resulting in 17,086 duplicate entries across 20 MC wards. Surjewala said the findings are based on data from the chief electoral officer, Haryana, and further discrepancies could exist as the verification was conducted within a limited time.

During his campaign in support of Congress mayoral candidate Kulwinder Kaur and the party’s ward candidates in Ambala, he said, “The state government has not even bothered to initiate an inquiry into these scams. The people of Haryana will cast their votes in favour of the Congress to deliver a strong rebuke to the corruption being facilitated by the BJP’s government in the state,” he said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Congress alleges over 8,500 duplicate votes in MC electoral roll
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: Congress alleges over 8,500 duplicate votes in MC electoral roll
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