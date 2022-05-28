Panchkula cop among three held for running extortion ring
Police have unearthed an extortion racket being run by an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and three businessmen in and around Panchkula.
Three of the four gang members – ASI Gurmez Singh, in-charge of Sector-2 Police Post, Panchkula; Anil Bhalla, a resident of Sector 2, and Narendra Khillan of Sector 10 – have been arrested.
However, the ASI managed to escape from police custody on Friday. Akash Bhalla, son of Anil Bhalla, a financier, who is the gang’s kingpin, is also absconding.
Sharing details, Panchkula commissioner of police Hanif Qureshi said the accused would offer loans to unsuspecting people and instead extort money by threatening to implicate them in false cases.
In one such case, the victim, Sanjeev Garg of Panchkula, told the police that Anil took ₹45 lakh from him to facilitate a loan for foreign travel. But he didn’t arrange the loan. When Garg demanded his money back, Anil threatened to kill him and implicate him in a false case, Garg alleged.
Probe revealed that with the ASI’s help, Anil did get a false case registered against Garg on April 18 and demanded cash and luxury cars to let him off.
A case in this regard was registered under Sections 193, 212, 384, 406, 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 506 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station and the three accused were arrested.
Through further investigation, ACP Vijay Nehra established that Anil, in connivance with the ASI, used to blackmail people by getting their signatures on blank papers for loans and later usurped their property, money and cars by threatening to implicate them in false cases.
Since 2016-17, around 180 such victims, primarily from Panchkula, Mohali, Ambala and Fatehabad, have approached the police.
Three cops suspended, SIT formed
After the accused ASI, Gurmez Singh, absconded from police custody “with the help of head constable Rajbir Singh and Naresh Kumar”, all three were placed under suspension and a separate case was registered against them, the commissioner of police said.
“A special investigation team has also been constituted under ACP Vijay Kumar Nehra to probe the involvement of other policemen and people in the racket,” Qureshi said.
-
Chandigarh: Ward attendant at govt hospital suspended for sexually harassing female patient
The UT health department has suspended a male ward attendant for sexually harassing a female patient during an ECG exam at the Manimajra civil hospital. Dr Sector 16, medical superintendent, GMSH, VK Nagpal, who issued the suspension orders, said on May 23, a young woman, who had arrived at Manimajra civil hospital's emergency wing, complained that Yadav touched her inappropriately and passed some irrelevant remarks during the ECG exam.
-
Uproar in Chandigarh MC House over remarks against former BJP mayor
Sparks flew during the MC General House meeting here on Friday after an AAP councillor used the word “cartoon” for a former BJP mayor. Opposing the words used by aAP councillor Jasbir Singh, the BJP councillors demanded an unconditional apology from him. Also raising objections against Jasbir's language, SAD councillor Hardeep Singh said such derogatory words should not be used in the House against a former mayor. Congress councillors also supported their BJP counterparts and demanded an investigation.
-
Man injured in roof collapse at Dera Bassi village
An auto-rickshaw driver was injured after the roof of An injured Jagtar Singh's kutcha house collapsed at Pandawala village in Dera Bassi on Friday. An injured Jagtar Singh was rescued from the debris by villagers and taken to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where he is stated to be stable. His wife was in the kitchen and three children were away at school when the roof gave way around 8 am, said police.
-
Law student was driving Thar that killed newspaper delivery man: Chandigarh Police
A 21-year-old law student was behind the wheel of the Mahindra Thar that claimed the life of a 50-year-old newspaper delivery man at the Sector 17/18 traffic lights on early Thursday morning, police said. The accused, a resident of Sector 33, 21, Apram Singh Khara, was arrested from a bus stop near his house on Friday. He is a fourth-year law student at BML Munjal University, Gurgaon.
-
Hyderpora encounter: HC orders Jammu and Kashmir admn to exhume third body
The Jammu & Kashmir high court on Friday ordered the authorities to exhume the body of Amir Latief Magrey, one of the four people killed in the Hyderpora encounter last year, and hand over the body to his family for burial. The four people were killed in the outskirts of Srinagar on November 15, 2021. On December 30, Magrey's family moved the J&K high court seeking his body for burial.
