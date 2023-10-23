News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula cops raid Sec-5 bar, seize hookahs, arrest manager

Panchkula cops raid Sec-5 bar, seize hookahs, arrest manager

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 23, 2023 08:50 AM IST

During the raid at Da Bodega Bar, police recovered five hookahs and seven packets of flavoured hookah golden, and arrested assistant manager Narinder Singh of Mohali

Police raided a hookah bar in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Sunday, and arrested its assistant manager.

HT Image
HT Image

During the raid at Da Bodega Bar, police recovered five hookahs and seven packets of flavoured hookah golden, and arrested assistant manager Narinder Singh of Mohali.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A case under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC was registered at Sector-5 police station.

Two bar owners arrested for serving hookah

In an ongoing investigation, police arrested owners of two bars for serving hookah. The bars were raided in September.

On accused was identified as Sumit Juneja, of Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, owner of Tahiti Restaurant. A case under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC was registered on September 28.

While on September 24, police had recovered nine hookahs during the raid at The Circle, following which owner Sandeep Chauhan of Sector 27, Panchkula, was arrested. A case was registered.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out