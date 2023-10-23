Panchkula cops raid Sec-5 bar, seize hookahs, arrest manager

Police raided a hookah bar in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Sunday, and arrested its assistant manager. HT Image

During the raid at Da Bodega Bar, police recovered five hookahs and seven packets of flavoured hookah golden, and arrested assistant manager Narinder Singh of Mohali.

A case under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC was registered at Sector-5 police station.

Two bar owners arrested for serving hookah

In an ongoing investigation, police arrested owners of two bars for serving hookah. The bars were raided in September.

On accused was identified as Sumit Juneja, of Mansa Devi Complex, Panchkula, owner of Tahiti Restaurant. A case under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC was registered on September 28.

While on September 24, police had recovered nine hookahs during the raid at The Circle, following which owner Sandeep Chauhan of Sector 27, Panchkula, was arrested. A case was registered.

