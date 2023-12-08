Panchkula couple bags 19 awards at Chandigarh’s 35th Chrysanthemum Show

Directors of the Gurukul chain of schools, Sanjay Thareja and Dr Rajni Thareja, clinched 19 prizes at the 35th Annual Chrysanthemum Show 2023, whose results were declared by the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) on Thursday on the eve of the three-day festival’s inauguration.

Dr Rajni Thareja and Sanjay Thareja, who clinched 19 prizes at the 35th Annual Chrysanthemum Show, with one of their flower arrangements at Terraced Garden in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

The show will be organised at Terraced Garden, Sector 33, from December 8 to 10.

In the artistic arrangement (amateurs) category, Dr Rajni Thareja of Sector 20, Panchkula; Dr Manjari Bhargava of Sector 8-B, Chandigarh; and Virinder Sharma of Sector 8, Panchkula; bagged the first, second and third positions, respectively.

Gurukul’s entry also clinched the second prize in the 10-feet round.

The “King of the Show” award went to SC Rajpal of Sector 4, Panchkula, and the “Queen of the Show” award was bagged by Virinder Sharma of Sector 8, Panchkula.

Virinder also bagged “Prince of the Show” and “New Cultivar of the Show” awards. The “Princess of the Show” award was given to Dr Manjari Bhargava of Sector 8 B, Chandigarh.

The “Best Flower of Show” prize was bagged by PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal.

Various other awards under different categories were declared. In the incurved chrysanthemum (one plant per pot) category, Vatsala Thareja of Panchkula’s Sector 20 won the first prize. SC Rajpal of Panchkula’s Sector 4 won the first prize in the incurving chrysanthemum (one plant per pot) category.

Riyan Talwar of Chandigarh’s Sector 8 secured first prize in the decorative chrysanthemum category.