Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula court awards 5-year jail to man who snatched woman’s purse

Panchkula court awards 5-year jail to man who snatched woman’s purse

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 15, 2022 03:22 AM IST

The court of sessions judge Deepak Gupta also imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on the convict, Parkash Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi

The accused had snatched the purse of a woman, Sheela Sharma, a resident of Sector 10, Panchkula, while she was returning home from office on June 20, 2019, and fled on a motorcycle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused had snatched the purse of a woman, Sheela Sharma, a resident of Sector 10, Panchkula, while she was returning home from office on June 20, 2019, and fled on a motorcycle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A local court has sentenced a 28-year-old man to five years in jail for snatching a woman’s purse near the Sector 11/15 roundabout in 2019.

The court of sessions judge Deepak Gupta also imposed a fine of 25,000 on the convict, Parkash Singh, a resident of Dera Bassi.

According to case files, Singh had snatched the purse of a woman, Sheela Sharma, a resident of Sector 10, while she was returning home from office on June 20, 2019, and fled on a motorcycle.

The purse contained 6,000 in cash, a Samsung mobile phone and gold jewellery, among other valuables.

A snatching case was registered at the Sector-5 police station and Singh was subsequently arrested for the crime by the detective staff of Panchkula police.

On Wednesday, the court found him guilty under Sections 379-A (2) (snatching) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and sentenced him to five-year jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out