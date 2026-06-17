Panchkula court denies bail to suspended SI in 7L bribery case

A local court on Monday dismissed the regular bail application of suspended sub-inspector Narinder Singh, who is accused in a corruption case involving an alleged demand of ₹7 lakh in bribe for providing relief to an accused in a loan fraud case.

The court dismissed the bail application, holding that no grounds existed for granting regular bail at this stage. (HT File)

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The court of the additional sessions judge rejected the bail plea, observing that the allegations against the accused were grave and serious and that releasing him at this stage could adversely affect the investigation. The court noted that Narinder Singh, being a police official, was expected to discharge his duties with utmost integrity and that there was a possibility of him influencing witnesses if granted bail.

According to the prosecution, the case was registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last year on December 7 on a complaint filed by Nitin, who alleged that his friend Rahul Aggarwal had been arrested in a loan fraud case. Nitin claimed that he received calls from a middleman, Paras Kumar, who allegedly informed him that the investigating officer, SI Jora Singh (from EOW), was demanding ₹7 lakh to weaken the case, facilitate Rahul’s release and protect him from further action. He was allegedly warned that additional cases could be registered against Rahul if the money was not paid.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant alleged that under pressure from Paras, he initially paid ₹50,000. According to the prosecution, Paras handed over the amount to Narinder Singh and told the complainant that efforts were being made to settle the matter for ₹3 lakh, but eventually ₹7 lakh would be required, part of which would allegedly be shown as recovery in the case while the remaining amount would be paid as a bribe to police officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant alleged that under pressure from Paras, he initially paid ₹50,000. According to the prosecution, Paras handed over the amount to Narinder Singh and told the complainant that efforts were being made to settle the matter for ₹3 lakh, but eventually ₹7 lakh would be required, part of which would allegedly be shown as recovery in the case while the remaining amount would be paid as a bribe to police officials. {{/usCountry}}

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When Paras allegedly demanded further payment, the complainant approached the ACB. Acting on the complaint, the agency laid a trap on December 7, 2025. The complainant was instructed to hand over ₹75,000 in marked currency notes only upon demand. During the operation near Sector 20 Anaj Mandi, the raiding team allegedly caught Paras Kumar red-handed while counting the tainted currency notes inside a car. The recovered notes matched the numbers recorded by the ACB before the trap.

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Narinder Singh later surrendered before the court and was arrested in the case. During the bail hearing, his counsel argued that he had been falsely implicated, that the challan had already been filed and that a co-accused had been granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court. The prosecution, however, opposed the plea, citing call detail records, recorded conversations and pending forensic examination of mobile phone data.

The court observed that call records and transcripts indicated frequent contact between Narinder Singh and the other accused persons. It also noted that the accused’s voice sample is yet to be matched with recorded conversations and that the prosecution had shown a reasonable apprehension that he could influence witnesses or hamper the investigation. Consequently, the court dismissed the bail application, holding that no grounds existed for granting regular bail at this stage.

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