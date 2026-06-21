Panchkula: Court denies interim bail to prime accused in police headquarters corruption case

A local court dismissed the interim bail application of Rajesh alias Raja Manmohan Singh, 47, a resident of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh, who is currently lodged in Central Jail, Ambala, in connection with a multi-crore corruption and fraud case. Considering the nature of the allegations and the facts of the case, the court dismissed the application for interim bail. (HT File)

Rajesh was booked in an FIR registered at Sector 7 police station, Panchkula, on July 25, 2025, under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B, 406 and 201 of the IPC, along with Sections 7, 13(1)(a) and 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The case was registered following an inquiry into an anonymous complaint alleging corruption by Rajesh, an assistant posted as caretaker at the Haryana police headquarters in Panchkula. The complainant alleged that Rajesh had floated a fake firm, RS Enterprises, in the name of his wife or a relative and used forged quotations and bills to siphon off government funds.

According to the prosecution, investigation revealed that RS Enterprises was fraudulently created by Rajesh alias Raja Manmohan Singh in conspiracy with co-accused Vikas Pahal using forged identity documents. Between 2013 and 2021, around ₹7 crore was transferred to the firm through fake quotations and bills. The probe further found that ₹1.5 crore was withdrawn by Vikas Pahal, while ₹8.8 crore was transferred to his account. Additionally, ₹14.5 crore was allegedly transferred from the firm’s account to Rajesh through bank accounts opened using forged documents.

Police also found that the firm’s registered address was the residence of co-accused Vikas Pahal and that forged identity documents of Rajesh were prepared using the same address.

Seeking interim bail for three days, Rajesh’s counsel submitted that his niece’s marriage was scheduled for June 20 in Una district, Himachal Pradesh. He argued that Rajesh, being the bride’s maternal uncle, was socially and emotionally important to the family and that his absence would cause hardship and emotional distress.

The prosecution opposed the plea, pointing out that Rajesh’s regular bail application had already been dismissed on merits on March 27, 2026. The public prosecutor argued that the accused was involved in serious offences involving forgery and misappropriation of public funds and that there was a risk of him absconding if released. The prosecution also submitted that the applicant’s younger brother could perform the required family rituals during the wedding.

In the order dated June 17, additional sessions judge Amit Sharma observed that there was no urgent or exceptional circumstance warranting the accused’s presence at the marriage. The court noted that Rajesh was one of the prime accused in a serious corruption case and that there was a reasonable apprehension that he might flee if granted interim bail.

Considering the nature of the allegations and the facts of the case, the court dismissed the application for interim bail.