Panchkula DBA abstains from work over FIR against advocate

Work at the Panchkula district courts was hit on Tuesday as the district bar association (DBA) went on strike over the FIR registered against one of its advocates for allegedly assaulting a Lieutenant Colonel, posted at Chandimandir military station.

DBA convened an emergency executive committee meeting on July 14 and unanimously decided to abstain from judicial work in solidarity with its members. (HT File)

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The FIR, registered by the Sector 7 police on July 10 following the armyman’s complaint, stated that during the hearing of a case filed by his estranged wife on July 9, advocate Maninder Singh Bitta and other lawyers assaulted him outside the courtroom, wrongfully confined him in a lawyer’s chamber, and forced him to sign a compromise deed (‘raazinama’).

The FIR includes charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and wrongful confinement. No arrests have been made so far.

In response, the DBA convened an emergency executive committee meeting on July 14 and unanimously decided to abstain from judicial work in solidarity with its members.

The association claimed that the armyman had misbehaved with and assaulted advocate Bitta during the court proceedings. It further alleged that although the lawyer’s complaint was immediately submitted and a daily diary report (DDR_ was registered, no action was taken by the police, while a “false” FIR was lodged against advocates in collusion with the complainant.

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{{^usCountry}} The association also requested judicial officers not to pass adverse orders because of the non-appearance of advocates during the protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association also requested judicial officers not to pass adverse orders because of the non-appearance of advocates during the protest. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the police, closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the court complex is being examined, and police are awaiting the final expert opinion on the medical report.