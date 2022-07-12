Panchkula DC asks officials to identify accident-prone areas

Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik on Monday directed the police department to prepare a list of accident-prone areas in the district in a bid to ensure adequate safety measures at these places.

Kaushik presided over the meeting of district road safety and safe school vahan policy committee and asked officials of various government departments including National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to provide road safety training to their respective officials and undertake a road safety audit.

The police department has been directed to issue challan to traffic violators and ensure that the same reaches the violator’s house in a timely manner. He said the vehicles impounded by RTA should be parked at the police station concerned and at the old workshop of Haryana roadways.

Kaushik also directed the traffic police deployment outside the government college in Kalka at the time students are dispersed to ensure that they do not face any difficulty in crossing the road.

MC officials, meanwhile, were asked to impound stray cattle and relocate them to bring down the accidents involving stray cattle in the district. He directed them that a monthly report on the same should be shared during the monthly meeting of the district road safety committee.

The secretary RTA has been directed to ensure display of the landline number on school buses in order to ensure that any violation by the driver can be reported to the RTA.

He also directed that a letter be issued to all the schools to park school buses on the school premises and ordered for awareness programs in schools to create awareness about road safety among school children.