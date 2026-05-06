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Panchkula: ‘Defaulter’ bike seized, rider fined 23,000

The challan included ₹5,000 for not carrying a driving licence, ₹2,000 for no insurance, ₹10,000 for no pollution certificate, ₹1,000 for not wearing a helmet, ₹5,000 for not carrying the registration certificate and ₹500 for not displaying a number plate.

Published on: May 06, 2026 07:12 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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A motorcycle displaying the word “Defaulter” was seized and its rider was fined 23,500 during a traffic checking drive by the Surajpur traffic police in Barwala on Tuesday.

The vehicle was subsequently impounded and taken to the Barwala police post. (HT Photo)

According to police, a Hero Splendor motorcycle was stopped around 2 pm on the Derabassi–Barwala road. The bike was registered in the name of a Naraingarh (Ambala) resident and was being driven by a man from Jalouli village in Panchkula. Police found that the rider had no valid documents and the vehicle did not have a number plate.

The challan included 5,000 for not carrying a driving licence, 2,000 for no insurance, 10,000 for absence of a pollution certificate, 1,000 for not wearing a helmet, 5,000 for not carrying the registration certificate (RC), and 500 for not displaying a number plate. The vehicle was subsequently impounded and taken to the Barwala police post.

DCP (crime and traffic) Amrinder Singh said that displaying provocative or inappropriate words on vehicles is a violation of the law and creates a negative impact on society.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: ‘Defaulter’ bike seized, rider fined 23,000
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula: ‘Defaulter’ bike seized, rider fined 23,000
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