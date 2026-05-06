Panchkula: ‘Defaulter’ bike seized, rider fined 23,000

A motorcycle displaying the word “Defaulter” was seized and its rider was fined ₹23,500 during a traffic checking drive by the Surajpur traffic police in Barwala on Tuesday.

The vehicle was subsequently impounded and taken to the Barwala police post. (HT Photo)

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According to police, a Hero Splendor motorcycle was stopped around 2 pm on the Derabassi–Barwala road. The bike was registered in the name of a Naraingarh (Ambala) resident and was being driven by a man from Jalouli village in Panchkula. Police found that the rider had no valid documents and the vehicle did not have a number plate.

The challan included ₹5,000 for not carrying a driving licence, ₹2,000 for no insurance, ₹10,000 for absence of a pollution certificate, ₹1,000 for not wearing a helmet, ₹5,000 for not carrying the registration certificate (RC), and ₹500 for not displaying a number plate. The vehicle was subsequently impounded and taken to the Barwala police post.

DCP (crime and traffic) Amrinder Singh said that displaying provocative or inappropriate words on vehicles is a violation of the law and creates a negative impact on society.

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