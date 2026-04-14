Panchkula: Digital census 2027 preparations underway, says census officer

Vinay Kumar, chief census officer of Panchkula municipal corporation(MC) said that preparations for Census 2027 commenced and are progressing smoothly in the municipal areas.

The census will be conducted in two major phases. The first phase, “House Listing and Housing Census,” will begin from May 1. (HT File)

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Addressing a press conference at the MC office in Sector 14, he said that use of modern technology, digital devices, and online platforms will make the process more accurate, transparent, timely, and efficient.

He informed that the census will be conducted in two major phases. The first phase, “House Listing and Housing Census,” will begin from May 1. Under this phase, details of each residential unit, including the structure of the house and availability of basic amenities such as drinking water, toilets, and electricity, will be collected.

The second phase, “Population Enumeration,” will be carried out in February 2027. During this phase, detailed information about each individual, including age, gender, education, and occupation, will be recorded.

Kumar further said that a total of 457 house listing blocks have been identified in the MC area. As part of the training process, two master trainers have already trained eight field trainers, who will further train enumerators and supervisors. A total of 528 enumerators and supervisors have been deployed in the MC area for various stages of the census.

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{{^usCountry}} He also highlighted that “Self Enumeration” has been introduced as a key digital innovation in Census 2027. Through this facility, citizens can independently fill in their and their family’s details online without any intermediary. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also highlighted that “Self Enumeration” has been introduced as a key digital innovation in Census 2027. Through this facility, citizens can independently fill in their and their family’s details online without any intermediary. {{/usCountry}}

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