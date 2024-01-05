Panchkula: Entry of heavy vehicles banned in Pinjore, Kalka

Four days after one person was killed and two were injured after a truck tipper hit a motorcycle and car in Panchkula, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) banned entry of heavy vehicles in Pinjore and Kalka. The move will bring respite from long traffic jams to the residents. The DCP has issued directions to install barricades to stop unauthorised entry of heavy commercial vehicles. (HT File)

The order issued by DCP Sumer Pratap Singh came into force on Wednesday and banned the entry of heavy vehicles in Kalka and Pinjore from 8 am to 8 pm.

However, roadways buses, cooperative societies and heavy vehicles of food and supplies department and other government offices having permission from SDM or CTM have been exempted.

The order was issued under Section 144 of the CrPC and shall remain in force till March 2. All the station house officers (SHOs) and supervisory officers have been directed to ensure strict compliance.