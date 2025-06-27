Panchkula family suicide: Viscera, handwriting reports expected soon

While no formal complaint have been filed in the month by the relatives since the tragic alleged mass suicide occurred in Sector 27 on May 26, Panchkula police confirmed that they are closely monitoring the pending forensic reports and may initiate an FIR in case any suspicious findings emerge. Authorities also clarified that they have not closed the case yet. The bodies of all family members were discovered inside a car near a house in Sector 27 late on May 26, around 10.30 pm. (HT File)

A senior officer clarified that law enforcement does not require a formal complaint from the family to proceed with legal action under the emergence of any unusual circumstances during investigation. This is akin to cases where an identified body (decomposed, etc.) is found, and autopsy results indicate murder by stabbing, strangulation, or poisoning, etc., prompting immediate police action.

The incident involved a 42-year-old businessman, his 40-year-old wife, his parents aged 70 and 66, his 13-year-old son, and two daughters, both 11, all of whom died from poisoning inside a car. The family, originally from Haryana, had resided in Dehradun for several years before recently moving to Panchkula district and had been living in a rented house in Saketri for the last two months.

Police had reportedly recovered two suicide notes from the scene, in which the deceased businessman allegedly cited financial losses and burden as reasons for the extreme step, without blaming anyone. Consequently, a case of abetment to suicide was not initially registered. The suicide notes have since been sent to handwriting experts for verification.

Police had also scrutinised three mobile phones which were found in the car; two were locked, while one was accessible. Police sources said the handwriting report, along with viscera reports for all deceased and food samples collected from the car, will be available soon. Police had also checked the bank accounts and transactions of the family; however, the police did not share the details.

The bodies of all family members were discovered inside a car near a house in Sector 27 late on May 26, around 10.30 pm. The businessman himself was found in a semi-conscious state, according to a local resident. They had vomited. The businessman was immediately rushed to Civil Hospital, where he succumbed. His family members were transported to a private hospital in Sector 26, where they were declared died.

The CCTV footage had indicated that the family had left their Saketri home in the morning, rented two rooms at Sector 12 Bhawan, and then proceeded to Sector 27 by 6.30 pm, where their bodies were later discovered in the night. The 42-year-old businessman had a history of multiple business failures, including ventures in scrap processing, tour and travel, and hotels, ultimately leading him to work as a driver and attempt social media earnings before the tragedy.