Panchkula: Fragment of Thar emblem left behind at mishap site leads police to hit-&-run accused

A broken piece of a Thar logo recovered from the accident site helped Raipur Rani police crack a fatal hit-and-run case that claimed the lives of two young motorcyclists near Mandlai village.

The victim’s motorcycle near Mandlai village. (HT Photo)

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The victims, Mandeep, 24, of Khera Gani village in Ambala, and Rinku, 22, of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had died after a speeding Mahindra Thar allegedly rammed into their motorcycle on Tuesday night. According to an eyewitness, identified as Malkit Singh, a government contractor from Raipur Rani, the SUV driver sped away soon after the incident.

According to police, a fragment of the Thar’s emblem was later found at the crash site. Police subsequently scanned closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the vicinity and tracked only five to six Thar vehicles that had passed through the area during the relevant period. The exercise eventually led them to the house of the accused in Mauli village of Morni. When they reached the house, the accused’s mother claimed that her son had gone to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh. On verifying his location, police found that the accused was in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} Sub-inspector Pritam Singh, in-charge of Raipur Rani police station, said the Thar has been recovered and is in police custody. “The accused’s family members have assured us that he will surrender soon,” the SI said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sub-inspector Pritam Singh, in-charge of Raipur Rani police station, said the Thar has been recovered and is in police custody. “The accused’s family members have assured us that he will surrender soon,” the SI said. {{/usCountry}}

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A case under Sections 106 (death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Raipur Rani police station.

The victims’ bodies were handed over to their kin after post-mortem examination. According to information, Mandeep, who had sustained critical injuries, was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, but later succumbed to his injuries. Rinku also died during treatment.