Panchkula garbage collectors protest shift to new contractor

Private garbage collectors on Friday. under the banner of the door-to-door garbage collector welfare committee, held a protest outside the municipal corporation (MC) office in Panchkula against the handover of work to a new contractor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Protestors burnt the effigy of mayor Kulbushan Goyal and demanded that the civic body not handover the work of door-to-door segregated waste collection to the contractor. They also dumped the waste outside the MC office as a mark of protest.

Despite the MC saying that the contractor has been instructed to ensure the workers retain their jobs, several have raised apprehensions over the move that, according to them, will render them jobless.

Senior MC officials, meanwhile, said the move is aimed to revamp the garbage collection system. The new system is expected to be implemented by next week.

Notably, private garbage collectors had also held a protest on March 7 outside Kisan Bhawan in Sector 14.