Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula gym told to refund fee for not extending membership after lockdown
chandigarh news

Panchkula gym told to refund fee for not extending membership after lockdown

The gym, located in Panchkula, neither extended the membership of complainant’s two sons nor refunded the fee for the months not utilised due to the lockdown
The gym, Athelonics Hybrid Gym, Sector 11, Panchkula, has also been directed to pay 5,000 to the complainant as compensation for harassment and litigation expenses. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 03:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Panchkula, has directed a Panchkula-based gym to refund membership fee to two brothers who could not utilise the gym facilities in 2020 due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The gym, Athelonics Hybrid Gym, Sector 11, Panchkula, has also been directed to pay 5,000 to the complainant as compensation for harassment and litigation expenses after it neither extended the membership nor refunded the fee for the months not utilised.

A city resident, Gaurav Garg had submitted before the forum that his two sons, Rahul Garg and Aryan Garg, paid 14,000 each to the gym for a 14-month membership in June 2019 and March 2020, respectively. The gym did not provide any receipt in spite of regular reminders.

Meanwhile, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a lockdown was imposed in Panchkula in March 2020 and the restrictions were not eased until August 2020, when the gym finally reopened.

He alleged that even though his sons could not utilise the gym services due to the lockdown, the gym owner informed them that Rahul’s membership had expired in August 2020 and Aryan’s will end in May 2021 as planned earlier. When the family sought an extension or a refund, they were turned down.

RELATED STORIES

No one appeared on behalf of the gym, so they were proceeded against ex parte.

The commission observed that the gym owners were under the obligation to provide services to both members for the months not utilised. But they neither provided the services nor refunded their balance, which amounted to deficiency in services and unfair trade practice.

Therefore, the commission ordered the gym to refund 18,000, along with interest @9% per annum, to the complainant, besides 5,000 as compensation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP