Panchkula: Haryana CM approves 100 crore for PMDA development works

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed the officials to provide information about the villages which have been included in the municipal corporations and the money for the panchayats of these has also been transferred to MCs, so that the amount can be spent on the development works of those villages. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini. (HT Photo)

The CM was presiding over the review meeting of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) on Wednesday. In the budget speech of 2024-25, the amount of ₹100 crore to be given by the government to the metropolitan authorities was approved and ₹100 crore was sanctioned to the PMDA.

Along with this, the CM has instructed the officers to complete the process of transferring all the properties of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran to the metropolitan development authorities as soon as possible.

Major development works worth ₹156.58 crore will be carried out by the PMDA during the year 2024-2025. Outline for which has been prepared. A world-class shooting range will be built in Sector 32, in which an amount of ₹13.75 crore will be spent. A budget of ₹175 crore of the metropolitan development authority has been approved in the meeting.