Panchkula: HPSC official taken to his office as vigilance searches continue

The state vigilance bureau on Monday took Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) deputy secretary Anil Nagar, who along with two others was arrested for tampering with the marks of candidates of dental surgeons’ exam, to his office to conduct more searches. Till date, the bureau has recovered ₹3.3 crore from the accused.

Monday’s searches started around 3pm and continued till 9:30pm. The vigilance team seized 22 original exam sheets of preliminary HCS Exam-2021, its carbon copies and 14 original examination sheets of dental surgeons’ examination, 2021.

Nagar’s four-day long police remand will end on Tuesday and he will be produced in the local court. The vigilance is likely to ask for an extension of the police remand.

The others arrested are Ashwani Sharma, a resident of Jhajjar, and Naveen Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani.

Nagar is a 2016-batch officer, who was posted as HPSC deputy secretary in March 2021. Earlier, he was posted as joint director, administration, secondary education, Haryana, and deputy secretary to government, Haryana, school education department.

The FIR was registered on November 17, after Naveen Kumar, a government employee, was caught red-handed while accepting ₹20 lakh. Based on his confession and other evidence, the vigilance officials arrested Ashwani Sharma and seized ₹1.07 crore during a search at his house.

According to the vigilance, Sharma was a “private player”, who received money on Nagar’s behalf. A trap was laid and Nagar was arrested while accepting the money from Sharma on Thursday.