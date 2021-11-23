Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: HPSC official taken to his office as vigilance searches continue
chandigarh news

Panchkula: HPSC official taken to his office as vigilance searches continue

Nagar is a 2016-batch officer, who was posted as HPSC deputy secretary in March 2021. Earlier, he was posted as joint director, administration, secondary education, Haryana, and deputy secretary to government, Haryana, school education department.
Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) deputy secretary Anil Nagar, who along with two others was arrested for tampering with the marks of candidates of dental surgeons’ exam, to his office to conduct more searches. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 03:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The state vigilance bureau on Monday took Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) deputy secretary Anil Nagar, who along with two others was arrested for tampering with the marks of candidates of dental surgeons’ exam, to his office to conduct more searches. Till date, the bureau has recovered 3.3 crore from the accused.

Monday’s searches started around 3pm and continued till 9:30pm. The vigilance team seized 22 original exam sheets of preliminary HCS Exam-2021, its carbon copies and 14 original examination sheets of dental surgeons’ examination, 2021.

Nagar’s four-day long police remand will end on Tuesday and he will be produced in the local court. The vigilance is likely to ask for an extension of the police remand.

The others arrested are Ashwani Sharma, a resident of Jhajjar, and Naveen Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani.

Nagar is a 2016-batch officer, who was posted as HPSC deputy secretary in March 2021. Earlier, he was posted as joint director, administration, secondary education, Haryana, and deputy secretary to government, Haryana, school education department.

The FIR was registered on November 17, after Naveen Kumar, a government employee, was caught red-handed while accepting 20 lakh. Based on his confession and other evidence, the vigilance officials arrested Ashwani Sharma and seized 1.07 crore during a search at his house.

RELATED STORIES

According to the vigilance, Sharma was a “private player”, who received money on Nagar’s behalf. A trap was laid and Nagar was arrested while accepting the money from Sharma on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Pathankot Grenade attack
Delhi Air Quality
Today's Panchang
Andhra Pradesh Rainfall
American Music Awardss 2021
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP