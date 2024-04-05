Panchkula land transaction: Haryana forms 2 IAS officers’ panel to probe Ambala divisional commissioner’s orders

The Haryana government on Thursday constituted a committee of IAS officers to hold a fact-finding inquiry into a controversial September 2023 order of Ambala divisional commissioner Renu Phulia allowing sale-purchase of 14 acres of land of Beed Firozadi village in Panchkula by her family members despite there being a stay order on the execution of sale deeds. The 2003 stay order on execution of sale deeds was imposed by collector (agrarian), Panchkula, as the latter had to re-determine the surplus land. The Haryana government on Thursday constituted a committee of IAS officers to hold a fact-finding inquiry into a controversial September 2023 order of Ambala divisional commissioner Renu Phulia allowing sale-purchase of 14 acres of land of Beed Firozadi village in Panchkula by her family members despite there being a stay order on the execution of sale deeds. (HT File)

The committee of officers will also inquire into the sanction of mutation thereof and matters related thereto, including acts of omission and commission by officials concerned with regards to revenue and other relevant records.

The quasi-judicial order of September 13, 2023, passed by the Ambala divisional commissioner under section 24 of the Punjab Security of Land Tenures Act, 1953, had enabled the sale-purchase of land involving her husband and son. The registration of the sale deed, though, was stalled after the financial commissioner, revenue (FCR), who restrained all the registering officers in Panchkula from registering any type of transfer deeds forthwith to avoid litigation.

As per an order issued by chief secretary on Thursday, the two-member committee comprising commissioner and secretary, Women and Child Development, Amneet P Kumar, and commissioner and secretary, mines and geology, TL Satyaprakash will also inquire into sale deeds sought to be registered before Panchkula sub-divisional magistrate and district revenue officer on March 27 and 28, respectively, for registration under the Registration Act, 1908. The committee shall submit a report to the government for necessary action.

Retired HCS officer, RK Garg, presently working as revenue consultant and deputy district attorney (state counsel in surplus cases under the Punjab Security of Land Tenures Act, 1953, and Haryana Ceiling on Land Holding Act, 1972) Sukrampal will assist the committee.