Panchkula logs 278 Covid cases, highest in a day since outbreak

With 278 new Covid-19 cases, Panchkula district on Tuesday recorded the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak last March. At 201, bulk of the cases surfaced in Panchkula city alone.

Meanwhile, the tricity saw a dip from an all-time high of 1,310 recorded on Monday to 1,184 cases on Tuesday. Mohali district accounted for 509 and Chandigarh for 397 of these new cases.

Amid the surge, 13,000 devotees visited Mata Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula and Kali Mata Temple in Kalka on the first day of Chaitra Navratri Mela.The Panchkula health department sampled 84 devotees at Mata Mansa Devi Temple, of whom one tested positive. At another camp set up at the temple, 10 people were vaccinated.

As many as 15,355 people have tested positive in Panchkula so far, of whom 159 have died, 13,638 (88.8%) have been cured and 1,558 are still undergoing treatment.

5 patients succumb in Mohali, 1 in Chandigarh

Five more patients succumbed to the virus in Mohali district while one died in Chandigarh, taking the toll to 483 and 401, respectively.

Mohali has reported 32,611 cases so far, of which 4,775 are active. With a record 725 patients being discharged, the number of those recovered climbed to 27,353 (83.9%).

In Chandigarh, 31,564 people have tested positive, of whom 27,793 (88%) have recovered, including 381 discharged on Tuesday. The number of active cases stands at 3,370.