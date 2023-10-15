Panchkula: MACT awards 82.64 to the kin of constable killed in road mishap

Nearly four years after death of a 29-year-old female constable of UT police in hit and run, the Motor accidents claims tribunal (MACT), Panchkula, has awarded ₹82.64 lakh compensation to kin of the deceased.

Police after watching CCTV footage of the nearby cameras rounded up Abdul Manan. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The tribunal, presided over by district and sessions judge, Ved Parkash Sirohi, directed owner of the vehicle, Abdul Manan of Chandimandir Cantt, to pay the compensation of ₹82.64 lakh along with 6% interest.

As per tribunal’s directions, 60% of the amount shall be paid to Kamla, 55, mother of deceased and 20% each to deceased brother Naveen, 18, and sister Kiran, 21, all residents of Gohana village in Sonipat district, Haryana

“It is also pertinent to mention here that Abdul Manan in his written statement has pleaded that the petitioners have not approached the court with clean hands and they have suppressed material facts regarding contributory negligence on the part of Mamta Yadav. In this way, Abdul Manan has admitted the factum of accident and his contributory negligence in the accident in question,” ruled the October 4, order of MACT, Panchkula.

The tribunal while disposing off the claim petition, held, “it is pertinent to mention that Abdul Manan has not stepped into the witness box to deny the accident and to rebut the evidence led by the petitioners. The evidence of the petitioners goes unrebutted and unchallenged. Therefore, adverse inference is liable to be drawn against Abdul Manan.”

What transpired

As per the claim petition, on March 24, 2019, Mamta Yadav, 29, was employed as constable in Chandigarh Police, was going towards Chandigarh by her Activa scooter bearing Haryana registration number. At about 1.30 pm, when she was crossing traffic light on green signal from the side of Mata Mansa Devi gate, Abdul Manan came driving his car bearing Chandigarh registration number came from old Panchkula’s site and hit Yadav’s scooter. After hitting the scooter, Abdul Manan drove away in speed. Police after watching CCTV footage of the nearby cameras rounded up Abdul Manan.

Yadav sustained multiple injuries and she was shifted to Command Hospital, Chandimandir. But she succumbed to her injuries following which a case was registered on March 24, 2019 under sections 279 (having possession of counterfeit Government stamp), 304-A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code against Abdul Manan in Sector 5 police station, Panchkula.

Falsely implicated: Owner

Abdul Manan, seeking dismissal of the claim petition, said he had been falsely implicated and deceased was solely responsible for the accident.

He claimed that the petitioners have not approached the tribunal with clean hands and they have suppressed material facts regarding the contributory negligence on the part of deceased Mamta Yadav, the scooter. The car of Abdul Manan was not insured.

