Panchkula: Man held for smuggling opium in chocolate box

Police have arrested a person in connection with a drug smuggling case involving opium hidden inside chocolate boxes. The contraband was intercepted during a routine inspection in Industrial Phase-1, Panchkula. (HTbFile)

Jaskaran Singh was arrested on Sunday and sent to judicial custody on Monday.

According to deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amit Dahiya, the case dates back to July 2024, when Jaskaran, a native of Punjab and then residing in Bengaluru, conspired to smuggle opium through courier services. “Jaskaran coordinated with his associate, Jaspreet Singh of Mohali, to dispatch a parcel containing 48.71 grams of opium disguised inside a chocolate box. The parcel was sent via courier from Mohali on July 19, 2024. The contraband was intercepted during a routine inspection in Industrial Phase-1, Panchkula,” the DCP said.

Jaspreet was arrested earlier in the case and was lodged in Ambala jail on March 17, after his anticipatory bail was rejected.

“Jaskaran, identified as the main conspirator, had been absconding since the parcel was seized. His anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on May 26, after which he was arrested on June 29,” the DCP added.

A case has been registered against him under Sections 18 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Sector-20 police station. Further investigations are underway, police said.