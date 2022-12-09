Panchkula man out to buy vegetables killed in hit-and-run

A resident of Moginand village, Panchkula, who was out to buy vegetables on Thursday morning was killed after a speeding vehicle hit him.

The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar, who was a painter by profession and was in his 40s.

His younger brother, Santosh, told the police that on Thursday morning, Suresh left home for shopping at the Sector-26 vegetable market. But he didn’t return home for hours. Santosh said when he checked at the vegetable market, no one knew about his whereabouts. But eventually, someone told him that a speeding vehicle had hit a man, who was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6.

There, the hospital staff told him that the person was brought dead and the body was moved to the mortuary. On reaching there, he was shocked to find that the deceased was his brother, the distraught brother said in his complaint.

Following his complaint, police booked the driver of the unidentified vehicle under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Chandimandir police station. Efforts are underway to trace and nab the accused.

