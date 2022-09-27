Panchkula | Man poses as CBI officer, attempts to extort 1 lakh, held

A man was arrested for posing as a fake Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer and attempting to extort ₹1 lakh from a Sector 2 resident on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complainant, Babban Zaidi, said three men came to his house at 11.30 am.” One of them, who was carrying some files, introduced himself as deputy commissioner, CBI, Danish Iqbal, and said that my name had cropped up in some ‘important cases’ in New Delhi and they were here to probe the charges.”

“One of the two men with him was a local cop and the other claimed to be a fellow officer from the CBI. Iqbal said that officers in plainclothes had surrounded my house. The men interrogated me for an hour. Later, Iqbal told me that I could face life imprisonment and demanded ₹1 lakh and the latest i-Phone to get the charges dropped,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Suspicious, the complainant excused himself and called the cops.When the cops arrived, the second officer, whose identity remains unknown, fled on a two-wheeler, while Iqbal told the cops he was not from the CBI, but the CRPF.

He was arrested and a case was registered under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 384 (extortion), 511 (Attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 5 police station.