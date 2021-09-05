Panchkula: Man, two minor sons killed as bikes collide in Barwala

A 35-year-old man and his two sons, aged 3 and 6, were killed while his wife sustained injuries after two motorcycles collided in Barwala on Saturday evening.

The man riding the other bike and his wife were also injured while their son escaped unhurt, said police.

All those involved in the accident were rushed to the civil hospital in Panchkula, where Sunil and his sons Navneet and Rishu were declared brought dead. The condition of his wife, Neeraj, is stated to be stable.

Police were yet to record the statements of all survivors. No FIR had been registered till the filing of this report around midnight.

Biker killed in accident at Chhat village

A 21-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle rammed into a tractor-trailer parked in the middle of the road at the airport light point in Mohali’s Chhat village, police said on Saturday.

Identified as Sunil Kumar, the victim belonged to Uttar Pardesh and was residing in Mohali’s Jagatpura village. He used to work at the Focal Point in Dera Bassi.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver of the tractor-trailer on the complaint of Sunil’s brother Sonu Kumar. Sonu told police that he and his brother were returning home from Zirakpur on separate bikes when the mishap took place on Friday evening.

Sunil was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station. Police are trying to trace the accused driver.