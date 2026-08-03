Panchkula: Man who gave weapons to shooters arrested in Swiss Lounge firing case

The Panchkula crime branch has arrested a fourth person in connection with the Swiss Lounge firing case in Sector 5. Shakil Ansari, accused of supplying weapons to the shooters involved in the incident, was brought on a production warrant from Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar jail before being arrested. A court sent him to seven days of police remand. Three firing cases are already registered against him.

Based on questioning and technical evidence, the involvement of Shakil Ansari came to light, official said. (HT File)

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The crime took place on June 4 in the parking area of Swiss Lounge in Sector 5 when Rattan Lubana and Lalit were critically injured. Three persons were earlier arrested. Based on questioning and technical evidence, the involvement of Shakil Ansari came to light, official said.

Ansari, who is associated with the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar gang, was arrested by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) after an encounter in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar on June 11. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to police, Ansari provided logistical support to the two shooters—Jaspreet Singh, 34, and Harpreet Singh, 18—who were arrested shortly after the attack. They were arrested after a late-night encounter with Panchkula police.

Victim Rattan Lubana, 30, a resident of Mansa Devi Complex, who also owns Da Bodega Bar & Kitchen in the same sector and De’Orra Club in Sector 26, Chandigarh, sustained bullet injuries to his left arm and back. His associate Lalit, who was with him at the time of the incident, had suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

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