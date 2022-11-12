Panchkula mayor deducts 3-day salary of staffers found working without smart watches

The mayor of Panchkula on Friday directed to release the salary of over 300 workers who were not wearing smart watches by deducting their three-day pay.

The decision was made during a finance and contract committee meeting which was headed by mayor Kulbhushan Goyal wherein ongoing projects were discussed.

“Three-day salary of over 300 employees will be deducted as they were not wearing smart watches when the mayor inspected the attendance system last week,” minutes of the meeting mentions. The GPS-installed smart watches have been given to the workers associated with the municipal corporation to mark attendance.

The mayor had earlier issued directions not to release their salary, but now the ‘punishment’ has been limited to a three-day salary cut, it added. Also, as the tender of the company overseeing the work of the attendance system is about to get over, the mayor has directed to issue new tenders.

‘Complete e-cycle project by December 31’

Projects related to construction of roads, parks, cremation grounds, and installation of streetlights were discussed in the meeting wherein the mayor sought a detailed report regarding the e-cycle project. “By November 30, 100 electronic bikes and cycles must start running and the project should get completed by December 31,” he added.

Regarding the road construction, he said that repair work of roads at nine spots has been allotted.

He has also given directions to the horticulture wing to start the work of making compost bins in parks as soon as possible.