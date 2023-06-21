Panchkula MC chief directs quick removal of legacy waste from Jhuriwala

Municipal commissioner Sachin Gupta on Tuesday visited Jhuriwala landfill, where he directed officials to expedite work on setting up the plant that will process the legacy waste lying at the site.

Panchkula MC chief also told officials to ensure only one gate at the landfill to prevent entry of new garbage. (HT Photo)

He also told officials to ensure only one gate at the landfill to prevent entry of new garbage.

Officials informed the commissioner that no more garbage was being dumped at Jhuriwala and it was being directed to Patvi. They shared that the waste processing plant will be set up in four months after work begins.

Executive engineer Sumit Malik, SDO Manoj Ahlawat and plant contractor Mayank were also present.

Inspects Kalka MC office

Gupta also made a surprise visit to the Kalka Municipal Council office on Tuesday.

He instructed officials that a meeting will be held every Monday regarding issues of development works, sanitation and all other main branches of MC, and works will be reviewed.

He directed MC executive officer (EO) Ravinder Kuhad to maintain the Material Recovery Facility Centre on the lines of Ambala by tying up with the agencies and also establish an RRR (reduce, reuse recycle) Centre.

The commissioner directed that the properties of three government and three private property tax defaulters should be sealed, and sought proper maintenance of the community centre for revenue generation.

Gupta asked the EO to visit the site for setting up the street vending zone. Executive engineer Akshay Bhardwaj was directed to prepare an estimate for maintenance of main roads for Kalka and Pinjore zones. Along with this, instructions were also given to the official to take steps to make Kalka drain free to prevent water logging.

