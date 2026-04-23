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Panchkula MC elections: BJP’s Bansal to take on Congress’ Bhardwaj

Within the Congress too, there was stiff competition between former Haryana Congress Mahila Morcha president Sudha Bhardwaj and senior leader Ravindra Rawal for the ticket

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 08:30 am IST
By Brijender Gaur, Panchkula
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Seventy-one-year-old Sham Lal Bansal, a long-time Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) associate, is set to take on Congress’ Sudha Bhardwaj, 65, in the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) election, scheduled for May 10.

Bansal’s candidature was finalised after consultations with the party’s national leadership, those in the know of the matter said. (HT File)

Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli announced Bansal’s candidature on Wednesday. Outgoing mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, who had defeated Panchkula’s first woman mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia of the Congress, in the 2020 elections, was also in the race for a ticket, but the BJP ultimately reposed faith in Bansal.

His candidature was finalised after consultations with the party’s national leadership, those in the know of the matter said.

Within the Congress too, there was stiff competition between former Haryana Congress Mahila Morcha president Sudha Bhardwaj and senior leader Ravindra Rawal for the ticket.

Cong, AAP declare their ward candidates

While the BJP is yet to announce names of its ward nominees,

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Rao Narender Singh named candidates for all, but three wards, for the upcoming polls. The Panchkula MC has 20 wards.

The Indian National Lok Dal will declare the names of its mayoral and ward candidates on Thursday, said a party spokesperson.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula MC elections: BJP’s Bansal to take on Congress’ Bhardwaj
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Panchkula MC elections: BJP’s Bansal to take on Congress’ Bhardwaj
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