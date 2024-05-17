Panchkula MC, NHAI officials put on notice for skipping road safety committee meeting

Taking strict note of their absence during the monthly meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, the Panchkula deputy commissioner issued notices to representatives of the Panchkula municipal corporation as well as National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Representatives of the Panchkula MC as well as NHAI — the two most crucial bodies for implementation of road safety initiatives — failed to attend the meeting, which was presided over by deputy commissioner Yash Garg. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

On Thursday, the committee’s monthly meeting was scheduled at the Mini-Secretariat in Sector 1, to discuss progress of works related to traffic management and road safety.

Taking strict note of their absence, Garg directed that notices be sent against the officials who were supposed to be present in the meeting.

The meeting assumed significance for strict compliance of the Safe School Vahan Policy in the wake of the April 11 accident at Mahendergarh that claimed the lives of six schoolchildren and left around 20 injured after their bus crashed into a tree owing to a drunk driver.

Soon after the accident, the Panchkula district administration had impounded 70 school buses for various violations, leading to strike by schoolbus operators. During the checking, it was found that most buses did not have permits.

At the Thursday meeting, Garg said, “Appropriate action should be taken against schoolbuses not following safety norms. The schools should also ensure that buses comply with the Safe School Vahan Policy regulations even if the vehicle is not owned by them.”

He directed that a meeting be organised after 15 days and by then, all departments concerned should send their action-taken report, road safety report and plan.

Regional transport authority (RTA) Hairatjeet Kaur Brar said, “We have all the data with regard to schoolbuses. Now, our focus will be on ensuring that all buses have trained drivers and conductors, along with attendants.”

The DC also issued directions to hold a meeting with NHAI regarding the accident spots on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar national highway, New Pinjore Bypass and HMT Gate in Pinjore, among other places.

Regarding the new Pinjore Bypass, he instructed officials of the PWD department to check movement of vehicles on the wrong side after descending from the flyover.

With regard to regular traffic congestion at Majri Chowk, Garg directed that NHAI, PWD, HSVP, college staff, MC and other officials concerned hold a joint meeting to find a solution.