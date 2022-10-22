Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula MC starts sealing properties over unpaid tax

Published on Oct 22, 2022 04:12 AM IST

Since Wednesday, the Panchkula municipal corporation has sealed four commercial properties in Sectors 11, 14 and 24

Over 50 crore in property tax is due from as many as 1,559 property owners in Panchkula. (Getty Images)
ByTanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula

Launching a crackdown on property tax defaulters, who owe over 50 crore in dues, the Panchkula municipal corporation has started sealing their properties.

Since Wednesday, the corporation has sealed four commercial properties in Sectors 11, 14 and 24.

On Day 1, a team led by executive officer Akash Kumar, sealed Khatani Restaurant in Sector 24 and two SCOs – 43 and 20 – in Sector 11 that owe MC 11.70 lakh, 17.95 lakh, 31.23 lakh, respectively.

Continuing the drive on Friday, the team sealed two floors of SCO 202 in Sector 14 over dues worth 9.45 lakh.

A five-day notice was also issued to a mobile engineering company located in IT Park, Sector 22, that has not cleared tax dues worth 26 lakh.

Senior MC officials said the shopkeepers were given ample time to clear the dues. “The corporation had launched an awareness campaign and had been requesting people to deposit the property tax. But they did not come forward, leaving MC with no option but to seal the properties,” an official said.

The decision to seal the properties to recover the dues was taken during a Revenue Realisation Committee meeting on August 8 that was chaired by mayor Kulbhushan Goyal.

Over 50 crore is due from as many as 1,559 property owners in Panchkula. Among them, 1,411 properties have dues between 1 and 5 lakh, totalling 27.77 crore.

Then 78 properties have dues between 5 and 10 lakh, amounting to 5.62 crore. Lastly, 70 properties owe the civic body over 10 lakh, leading to dues worth 17.41 crore.

“Properties of defaulters will sealed every day. If needed, help of police will also be taken,” said an MC official, urging people to pay property tax.

Major defaulters

Leading MC’s list of defaulters is Red Bishop Resort ( 84 lakh), followed by Gymkhana Club, Sector 3 ( 70 lakh), Union Bank of India, Sector 5 ( 29 lakh), Confed C-14, Sector 6 ( 20 lakh), Mahila Kalyan Kendra, Sector 1 ( 16.65 lakh), St Mitchell Smart School, Sector 16 ( 11 lakh) and Gymkhana Club, Sector 9 ( 11 lakh).

Tanbir Dhaliwal

Tanbir Dhaliwal is a correspondent at Chandigarh. She covers health and business.

