Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula MC to develop more sectors through land pooling
chandigarh news

Panchkula MC to develop more sectors through land pooling

The Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) will table a proposal to develop these sectors in the next House meeting on March 7
This will be the first time that Panchkula MC will carry out the sectors’ development, which was so far handled by the Haryana Urban Development Authority and the Haryana Housing Board. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Mar 02, 2022 02:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

New sectors through land pooling on the lines of Mohali are on the cards in Panchkula.

The municipal corporation (MC) will table a proposal to develop these sectors in the next House meeting on March 7.

This will be the first time that MC will carry out the sectors’ development, which was so far handled by the Haryana Urban Development Authority and the Haryana Housing Board.

“The master plan of Kot Billa Urban Complex (Panchkula Extension Part 2), prepared in 2013, comprises creation and development of Sectors 1 to 24 by MC. For this, a land pooling policy will be rolled out, under which, owners can hand over their land in lieu of compensation for city’s development,” mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said.

He said, “Mohali has witnessed rapid development through GMADA’s land pooling policy. We will emulate this in Panchkula, where under Section 42 of the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994, development of urban areas comes under MC’s purview. Many projects have been developed under the land pooling scheme in Punjab and Gujarat, but it has never been implemented seriously in Haryana.”

RELATED STORIES

Under its land pooling scheme, MC plans to give 1,000 to 1,200 square yards’ residential or commercial plot to land owners in lieu of one acre of land.

This way, the mayor said, MC will neither have to acquire land by paying money nor will there be any fear of enhancement by court in future.

“Apart from this, the benefit of TDR (transfer development rights) can be given by the corporation on allotment of land and additional FAR (floor area ratio) on residential plots or commercial units in the adjacent sector,” he said.

Once cleared by MC, the proposal will be sent to the urban local bodies department for approval.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP