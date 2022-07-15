Panchkula MLA for displaying fees at common service centres

Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta on Thursday directed that a list of various services along with fees be displayed in front of all common service centres (CSCs) in the district to ensure transparency.

Gupta gave these directions during a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) held under the chairmanship of Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria at mini secretariat in Panchkula. He also told officials to ensure that only government-approved rates are charged from people visiting the centres to avail various services.

Gupta said that it has come to his notice that at some CSCs, customers are being overcharged. He directed the non-official members of DISHA to visit five CSCs each in rural and urban areas and submit a report in this regard at the earliest. He further directed that CSCs or atal seva kendras which are operating without license be shut down at the earliest.