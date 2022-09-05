Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula, Mohali’s new Covid infections drop to single digit, Chandigarh still a concern

Published on Sep 05, 2022 02:48 AM IST

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

The daily Covid-19 infection tally dropped to single digits in Mohali and Panchkula on Sunday but there was no respite for Chandigarh.

The tricity reported 49 cases in all on Sunday, a slight increase from 42 cases on Saturday. No Covid-related fatality was reported on the day. Of the total, Chandigarh has 34 cases, Mohali had six, and Panchkula had nine.

In Chandigarh, the cases were reported from Sectors 11, 15, 18, 19, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 32, 33, 35, 36, 37, 38, 44, 45, 48, Kishangarh, Maloya, Manimajra and Mauli Jagran.

In Mohali, three cases each were reported from Mohali and Kharar.

The tricity’s active caseload dropped to 391 from 415 in 24 hours. As many as 210 patients are infected in Chandigarh, 117 in Mohali and 64 in Panchkula.

Panchkula and Chandigarh each reported the positivity rate of 2.8% while in Mohali, it dropped to 1.3%

