Panchkula municipal corporation waives parking fee for 15 days
Following a flurry of complaints by residents, the Panchkula municipal corporation has waived parking fee in five sectors for 15 days.
The MC House has also constituted a committee for further decision on the matter.
Parking fee is charged in five sectors – 8, 9, 10, 14 and 20.
While the parking lots in Sectors 8, 9 and 10 are managed by the administration’s Child Welfare Committee, those in Sectors 14 and 20 come under MC’s purview and are maintained by a contractor.
Through letters, the MC House notified the deputy commissioner and the contractor not to charge parking fee for 15 days from Tuesday. The four-member committee, chaired by MC joint commissioner Sanyam Garg, has been directed to submit a report with recommendations within 15 days.
Paid parking was first introduced in February 2020 at Sectors 8, 9 and 10 amid protests by residents. In November 2021, MC started levying fee in Sectors 14 and 20 as well.
SK Nayar, president, Citizens’ Welfare Association, said, “Firstly, there should be no parking fees, as there is ample space for vehicles in the markets. Secondly, despite charging the fee, the lots don’t have adequate facilities. Then, there are different rates to park vehicles. While the fee is ₹10 in Sectors 8, 9 and 10, it’s ₹12 in Sectors 14 and 20.”
He added that most of these markets catered to the daily needs of residents. So it made no sense to pay ₹10 to 12 for parking even to buy something as basic as milk and bread.
