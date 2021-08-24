Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Panchkula: No service without mask, orders DC
chandigarh news

Panchkula: No service without mask, orders DC

Only people wearing a face cover/mask will be allowed to board public or private transport vehicles and enter any government or private establishment to avail themselves of services or goods in Panchkula
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:30 AM IST
People lined up at an MC office in Panchkula. Any violation is liable to criminal prosecution. (HT File Photo)

While extending the statewide lockdown in the district up to September 6, Panchkula deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh has ordered a strict “no mask, no service” policy.

Under the policy, only people wearing a face cover/mask will be allowed to board public or private transport vehicles and enter any government or private establishment to avail themselves of services/goods. Also, all the shops will be responsible and accountable for making social distancing marks in front of their shops.

The DC said that the deputy commissioner of police, subdivisional officers and civil surgeon besides all incident commanders will continuously focus on the five-fold strategy — test, trace, track, vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour — for effective management of the pandemic.

Swimming pools have been allowed to open after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-appropriate behavioural norms. All swimmers/practitioners/eligible visitors and staff have to preferably get vaccinated with both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Any violation of these instructions is liable to criminal prosecution under Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. Besides, legal action under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other legal provisions applicable would be taken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 days after Malerkotla man’s death, Ludhiana cops book wife, in-laws

Transfer orders of 2 police officers rolled back in Ludhiana

Mini-truck driver mows down 2 pedestrians in Ludhiana

CP calling: Ludhiana cops on their toes for 3 am meetings
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP