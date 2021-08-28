Panchkula: Nurse found injured, unconscious on Morni road

Police are on the lookout for an auto-rickshaw driver after a 24-year-old staff nurse of a private hospital was found unconscious with injuries on her head, neck and arms on the Morni road near the Nada Sahib gurdwara in Panchkula on Thursday night.

The spot is located just 100 metres from a police station and is in close vicinity to a hospital, where the woman has been admitted. Police said she has suffered brain haemorrhage, and is still unconscious.

The woman works at a hospital in Sector 26, Panchkula, where she daily commutes from her house in Baddi. On Thursday, she had left hospital around 8:30pm and was found unconscious on the Morni road by a passerby around 9pm. Sources said she was dumped there by an auto driver.

Every day, she used to take an auto till Majri Chowk, from where she boarded a bus to Pinjore, where her father used to pick her up. According to initial investigations, she had boarded an auto for Majri Chowk around 8:45pm on Thursday as well.

Police suspect it to be a case of kidnapping, but it is not yet clear whether the woman jumped from the auto or was thrown out. Her belongings were recovered from the spot. Police are scanning CCTV footage of the road leading to the spot to get more clues.

A case of attempt to murder has been registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code on her brother’s complaint. The victim in unmarried and is the eldest of three siblings. “She is admitted to ICU, though doctors say she will gain consciousness by tomorrow,” said her uncle.