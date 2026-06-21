Panchkula: One dead, several injured in bus–tractor collision near Raipur Rani

A 40-year-old bus conductor was killed and several passengers sustained injuries after a private bus collided with a tractor-trolley near a brick kiln in Golpura village under Raipur Rani police station limits in the early hours of Saturday. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared the conductor brought dead. (HT Photo)

According to the FIR registered by Raipur Rani Police, the accident occurred around 3:30 am on NH-7 near a Rajasthani brick kiln. The bus, bearing registration number of Uttar Pradesh, was travelling from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, to Panchkula, Mohali and Baddi with passengers on board.

Complainant Pawan Singh, the bus driver and a resident of Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh, stated that while he was attempting to overtake a tractor-trolley, its driver allegedly made a sudden turn to the right without giving any signal. The rear portion of the trolley hit the front left side of the bus, causing severe damage.

The impact left conductor Harkesh Pal Singh, 40, of Bareilly district, critically injured. He suffered serious head, facial and leg injuries. Several passengers and another helper, Harnam Singh, also sustained injuries in the accident.

The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared the conductor brought dead.

The tractor driver was identified as Avneesh, a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. Police said the accused allegedly fled from the spot, leaving behind the tractor-trolley loaded with gravel.

Based on the complaint, Raipur Rani Police registered a case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(a) (act endangering life), 281 (rash driving) and 324(5) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Sub-inspector Jiya Lal has been assigned as the investigating officer for the case.

Further investigation is underway to analyse the circumstances leading to the accident and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused driver.