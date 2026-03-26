Panchkula: Parents of Sirmaur man killed in car-truck crash get ₹27-lakh relief

Three years after a 24-year-old man was killed in a truck-car collision in Mauli, Panchkula, in February 2023, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a compensation of ₹27.81 lakh to his parents. After examining the evidence on record, the tribunal awarded ₹27.81 lakh as compensation to the petitioners. (HT File)

Lahore Singh, 63, and his wife, residents of Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh, had filed the claim petition in July 2023 following the death of their son, Abhinav Parmar, who ran a car repair centre in Paonta Sahib.

According to the petition, Parmar was returning to Chandigarh from Paonta Sahib after attending a birthday party at a relative’s house on February 27, 2023.

Around 3 am, when he reached near Saini Dhaba, Mauli, Panchkula, a truck bearing a Punjab registration number was moving ahead of his car. The truck, driven by Rajesh Kumar of Kurukshetra district, allegedly applied brakes suddenly in the middle of the national highway without any indication, the plea alleged.

Due to this, Parmar’s car rammed into the truck, causing severe damage to the vehicle and leaving him critically injured. Passers-by rushed him to the civil hospital in Sector 6, but he succumbed to his injuries.

An FIR was registered the next day under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to property of more than ₹ 50) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The truck driver, Rajesh Kumar, and owner Dharam Pal, a resident of Sangrur, were made respondents in the case. The truck was insured with IFFCO Tokio General Insurance Company.

The truck owner denied the occurrence of the accident and alleged that the FIR was manipulated in connivance with the police to claim compensation.

The insurance company contended that the driver did not possess a valid driving licence and claimed that the vehicle lacked valid documents, including registration certificate, fitness certificate, route permit, and proof of road tax payment at the time of the accident.

After hearing both sides and examining the evidence on record, the tribunal awarded ₹ 27.81 lakh as compensation to the petitioners, to be jointly and severally paid by all respondents.

In its order dated March 20, the tribunal also directed that the claimants would be entitled to interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the petition until realisation of the amount.