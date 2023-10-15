Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula police books man, priest for child marriage

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Oct 15, 2023 08:24 AM IST

Sections 9 and 10 of Children Marriage Prohibition Act has been added to the alleged child marriage case.

The marriage was solemnised by priest Monu, without checking the documents. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Earlier, case under sections 363 and 366 of Indian Penal Code was registered in Bhaini Mian Khan police station, district Gurdaspur against the priest and the man.

The high court acting on the petition of petition, filed by girl’s father, had directed the commissioner of police, Panchkula, to look into the matter with regard to performance of the alleged marriage of a girl, which is prohibited under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. The case is now listed before high court on December 15.

Case in nutshell

A priest and a Gurdaspur resident was booked for child marriage.

In his complaint, girls father alleged that Uma Singh, 27, of his village had kidnapped his 16-year-old daughter and married her in at Prachin Pashupati Nath Shiv Mandir Society, MDC, Sector 4, Panchkula.

He said that already case under sections 363 and 366 of IPC was registered in police station Bhaini Mian Khan, district Gurdaspur on October 6 against Uma Singh.

The marriage was solemnised by priest Monu, without checking the documents.

It may be mentioned that the Gurdaspur resident had even filed a criminal contempt petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court.

priest gurdaspur child marriage
