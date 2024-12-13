Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Panchkula: Police bust casino party at Kalka hotel, 68 people detained

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Dec 13, 2024 08:35 AM IST

According to police, the raid at “The Divine-Once in Nature” hotel in Kalka took place following a tip-off received by detective staff inspector Nirmal Singh

As many as 68 people were detained after police busted an illegal casino party at a high-end hotel in Kalka on Wednesday.

A case was registered at the Kalka police station under Sections 61 (1)(A) and 72 (C) of the Haryana Excise Act, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Gambling Act. (HT Photo)
A case was registered at the Kalka police station under Sections 61 (1)(A) and 72 (C) of the Haryana Excise Act, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Gambling Act. (HT Photo)

The raid, conducted as part of a joint operation by the crime branch and anti-narcotics cell, led to the seizure of 3.69 lakh in cash, 22 bottles of foreign liquor, 12 decks of playing cards and 20 vehicles. According to police, the raid at “The Divine-Once in Nature” hotel took place following a tip-off received by detective staff inspector Nirmal Singh.

Acting on the information, a team led by sub-inspector Bhim Singh from the anti-narcotics cell and inspector Dalip Singh from the crime branch raided the location.

Preliminary inquiries identified the organisers as hotel owner Ratan Bansal, manager Rajendra, a resident of Jind, Devendra Kumar, alias Kalu Malik, Sandeep Sharma, alias Sandy, Sohail Khan, Ricky Nanda, Manish Sharma, alias Monu, from Kurukshetra and Bunty from Karnal. A case was registered at the Kalka police station under Sections 61 (1)(A) and 72 (C) of the Haryana Excise Act, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Gambling Act. Further investigations were underway to identify the full extent of the operation, said police.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On