Panchkula: Police bust casino party at Kalka hotel, 68 people detained

As many as 68 people were detained after police busted an illegal casino party at a high-end hotel in Kalka on Wednesday. A case was registered at the Kalka police station under Sections 61 (1)(A) and 72 (C) of the Haryana Excise Act, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Gambling Act. (HT Photo)

The raid, conducted as part of a joint operation by the crime branch and anti-narcotics cell, led to the seizure of ₹3.69 lakh in cash, 22 bottles of foreign liquor, 12 decks of playing cards and 20 vehicles. According to police, the raid at “The Divine-Once in Nature” hotel took place following a tip-off received by detective staff inspector Nirmal Singh.

Acting on the information, a team led by sub-inspector Bhim Singh from the anti-narcotics cell and inspector Dalip Singh from the crime branch raided the location.

Preliminary inquiries identified the organisers as hotel owner Ratan Bansal, manager Rajendra, a resident of Jind, Devendra Kumar, alias Kalu Malik, Sandeep Sharma, alias Sandy, Sohail Khan, Ricky Nanda, Manish Sharma, alias Monu, from Kurukshetra and Bunty from Karnal. A case was registered at the Kalka police station under Sections 61 (1)(A) and 72 (C) of the Haryana Excise Act, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Gambling Act. Further investigations were underway to identify the full extent of the operation, said police.