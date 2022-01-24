Panchkula police bust gang of car battery thieves with arrest of seven

The accused have been identified as Sahib Kumar from Mauli Jagran, Rohit Jaswal and Satnam Singh from Sector 4, Panchkula; Shivam, Deepak and Mohit from Baltana in Mohali, and Madan Shah from Abheypur in Sector 19, Panchkula.

A few cases of battery thefts had been registered against them including the one in November 2021, wherein a Sector 15 resident complained that someone stole the battery of his Alto Car. On January 2, a Sector 12 resident lodged a similar complaint.

Man held for stealing AC compressor in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for trying to stealing a compressor and condenser coil of an air conditioning unit from the roof of a showroom in Sector 44.

The accused has been identified as Vikash, 24, of Burail village.

The owner of the shop, Ravinder Singh of Budmajra, Mohali, caught the accused red-handed and handed him over to the police . He was with an accomplice, who jumped from the roof of the shop and managed to escape.

A theft case has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.

Car’s wheels stolen

All four wheels of a car were stolen from Khuda Lahora village on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The victim, Mohinder Singh, said the car was parked outside his house.

Also, three gutter covers and three grills were stolen from the Sector 50 community centre.

On Saturday, brass, copper, some cash and an LED were stolen from the shop of Suresh Singh of Kaimbwala Village.

Theft cases have been registered for all three incidents.