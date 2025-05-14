Panchkula police increase surveillance in areas with more female footfall

The district police have identified 58 areas with significant female footfall and have increased the surveillance to ensure a secure environment. Services like the Trip Monitoring System, Durga Shakti app, Women’s Helpline 1091 and Cyber Helpline 1930 are concrete steps in this direction, Panchkula DCP Himadree Kaushik said. (HT Photo/for representation only)

Simultaneously, the police have also pinpointed nine major bus routes frequently used by female commuters and have deployed female police officers along these routes. Their duties extend beyond ensuring passenger safety to actively raising awareness about crucial safety measures, including the Trip Monitoring System and other available resources.

DCP Himadree Kaushik informed that their aim is to ensure that women not only feel safe but can also receive immediate and reliable help in any emergency. Services like the Trip Monitoring System, Durga Shakti app, Women’s Helpline 1091 and Cyber Helpline 1930 are concrete steps in this direction, she added.