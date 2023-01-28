Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Panchkula Police launch app to track criminals

Published on Jan 28, 2023 10:45 PM IST

The Panchkula Police can keep an eye on the criminals with the help of this application. This application will be linked with the National Crime Records Bureau where the entire database of the police can be linked with it.

The Panchkula Police have launched Eagle app which will help the police to track criminals efficiently. ACP Raj Kumar Kaushal said with the help of the application, the police can scan the face of a criminal. Even if he has changed his or her looks, the camera on the application can match with the original picture along with the entire criminal record.
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

The Panchkula Police have launched Eagle app which will help the police to track criminals efficiently. ACP Raj Kumar Kaushal said with the help of the application, the police can scan the face of a criminal. Even if he has changed his or her looks, the camera on the application can match with the original picture along with the entire criminal record.

The police can keep an eye on the criminals with the help of this application. This application will be linked with the National Crime Records Bureau where the entire database of the police can be linked with it. So, the criminal’s picture, name, identity, and criminal record is linked with the app.

Nodal officer Rajkumar Kaushik said all police stations and crime branch units have been given 18 mobile SIMs. They can download this application and during checking by merely scanning a face, they can detect the criminal record of a person. Also, it will become easy to track the record of a history-sheeter.

