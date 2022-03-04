Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Panchkula police nab Raebareli man for online fraud

The accused fraudulently got ₹98,000 transferred from a Baddi-based firm’s bank account, say Panchkula police
He was produced before a Panchkula court and sent to judicial custody. (HT)
Published on Mar 04, 2022 04:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Police have arrested a Raebareli resident for duping a Baddi company of 98,000 through cyber fraud.

The accused, Aman, was nabbed following a complaint filed by Rajiv Sharma, who works for the company as plant head.

Sharma had alleged that on October 31, 2021, he got a WhatsApp message from an unknown number, but its display picture was that of the company’s head. Through WhatsApp, the person provided a bank account number and sought an immediate transfer of 98,000, so he complied.

But later, he found out that the bank account number did not belong to his boss.

On his complaint, a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 14 police station and the accused was arrested on Wednesday. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

