Panchkula police rule retired judicial officer’s death as suicide

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 12, 2025 08:10 AM IST

Panchkula police had earlier registered a missing person case after a complaint by the retired judge’s son at the Chandimandir police station, but will now initiate inquest proceedings in the matter

A day after a 73-year-old retired sessions judge from Panchkula was found dead at a railway crossing near Shahbad, Kurukshetra, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has ruled his death as suicide.

As per the complainant, his father had left home around 8 am on Thursday for his daily walk at Herbal Park in Sector 26. (iStock)
Local GRP officials said a suicide note was recovered from the deceased’s person, stating that nobody should be held responsible for his death. Without revealing the reason behind his extreme step, police said the deceased had jumped before a running train.

The autopsy has been conducted and the body has been handed over to his family, who live in Sector 27, Panchkula.

As per the complainant, his father had left home around 8 am on Thursday for his daily walk at Herbal Park in Sector 26.

After he didn’t return as per usual time, his family tried looking for him, but couldn’t trace him, leading to a police complaint. His body was later found on Friday morning.

